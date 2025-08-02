Soliday pleased with Blue-Gold Game

CHULA — Erik Soliday was grateful for the weather.

Most of Friday was boiling hot, but when Tiftarea Academy suited up for the Blue-Gold Game, the sun had mostly retreated and there was even a breeze.

“It turned out beautiful tonight,” he said. The weather helped bring in a big crowd to the Panther Pit, and one that loaded up a trailer full of water, sports drinks and laundry detergent. That had been the requested admission price for the game. “It was a great crowd tonight,” he said.

The first half of this first public look at the 2025 Panthers was traditional, with gold facing blue. The second half focused more on situations. A coach’s whistle halted what would have been several other long touchdowns as Tiftarea instead opted to have the ball at a certain spot.

Each side scored a single touchdown in the half. Caden Grier crossed for the blue team and Kaiden Richardson scored for gold.

Case Jones quarterbacked blue. Sam Faircloth was under center for gold.

“I’m hoping our offensive line is really going to be our key,” Soliday said. “We’ve got them all back. Hopefully, they’re going to carry us.”

Intrasquad scrimmages such as these are giving Tiftarea depth, he said. Soliday was impressed with another aspect: Stamina. “Nobody got tired,” he said.

From here, the Panthers move on to their scrimmage, which will be Friday, Aug. 8 at Randolph-Clay.

“It’s game week,” Soliday reminded the team in the post-scrimmage huddle.