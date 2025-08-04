Soliday announces Tiftarea schedule change

CHULA — The regular season has yet to start and already Tiftarea Academy head coach Erik Soliday has a schedule change.

The Panthers will take on Turner County on Aug. 21, a Thursday. The game will be at the Panther Pit.

Soliday said he was informed the switch was because a lack of officials on the originally scheduled Friday.

Because of that shortage, “Almost everybody has to play a Thursday game this year,” he said.

The game will be the second of the regular season for both teams. Tiftarea is set to open the year Aug. 15 in Chula against Central Fellowship. The Titans debut on Aug. 15 at Worth County.

Tiftarea won last year’s game over Turner, 34-20, in Ashburn. Though the schools are only 15 miles apart, that was their first ever meeting in football.