Blue Devils sports tickets to be cashless

TIFTON — Dollar bills will no longer get fans into Tift County Schools sporting events — or any other denomination of cash money.

Starting this year, the Blue Devils have announced that only electronic payments will be accepted for tickets.

“Helping you plan ahead,” stated an online announcement from official Tift County Schools social media accounts. “Tift County Athletics is now completely cashless!”

Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan. The account reiterated that no cash will be accepted at the gate.

Tift Schools has also posted a reminder that home sporting events have a clear bag policy.