City names sole city manager finalist

TIFTON — The City of Tifton has identified a sole finalist for the position of city manager.

City officials announced earlier today that Jeff Shoobridge, the current city administrator for the city of Crookston, Minnesota, had been selected as the finalist in the city’s search for a new city manager.

The city had contracted consulting firm Sumter Local Government Consulting to conduct a nationwide search for potential candidates for the position over the last several months, focusing on applicants with experience, integrity, and attention to community.

Officials reported that 30 applications had been submitted, with the candidates being narrowed down to four following a selection process of virtual and in-person interviews. From there, Shoobridge was selected as the best possible candidate due to the depth of his experience.

Alongside serving as Crookston’s city administrator, in which he directly oversees 13 departments, Shoobridge is an active member of the International City/County Management Association, a former board member of multiple civic organizations and former city administrator for Madison Lake, Minnesota, and Redington Shores, Florida, has served on the city council of Groveland, Florida, and has a known reputation for improving local government efficiency.

Mayor Julie Smith and the members of the City Council have invited Shoobridge and his family to Tifton for a community tour and meet and greet with local stakeholders and city staff.

The final appointment of the new city manager is anticipated to take place during the City Council’s Aug. 18 meeting.