Keep Tift Beautiful names Beauty Spots for August

The home of the Kilby family has quite the yard surrounding it, complete with a pond. - Photo courtesy of the Keep Tift Beautiful board

Andy Ellis and his staff stand out in front of Rehabilitation Services of Tifton to celebrate the clinic's designation as a Beauty Spot, canopied by one of the lush-looking trees decorating the property. - Photo courtesy of the Keep Tift Beautiful board

TIFTON — The Keep Tift Beautiful Board has announced its winners of the Beauty Spot competition for the month of August.

The home of the Kilby family, located at 348 Brookfield Lenox Road, and the property of Rehabilitation Services of Tifton at 1488 Old Ocilla Road have been named the board’s August Beauty Spots.

Rehabilitation Services of Tifton is a therapy clinic that offers services for physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as lymphedema and aquatic therapy treatments, and has been in operation since 1983. Founders Pam and Andy Ellis still own and operate the clinic to this day.

The Kilby home sports an impressive, large yard, complete with a grove of lush trees and their own pond.

Both properties will display the signage marking them as Beauty Spots for the remainder of August.