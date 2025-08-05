Senior center to host Senior Farmers Market

TIFTON — The Leroy Rogers Senior Center will be hosting its annual Senior Farmers Market this weekend.

The event, organized by the center annually for several years now, will return Aug. 8, offering senior citizens of Tifton the opportunity to stock up on fresh produce sourced from local vendors.

Backed by the American Agency on Aging and local volunteers and farmers, the market is intended to provide residents of Tifton aged 60 and older, or 55 and older if living in senior housing, healthy food, including fruits, vegetables, and even seasonal produce.

“The main thing is to make sure our seniors have the nutritious food that they need,” said Natasha Patrick, director for the Leroy Rogers Senior Center. “We know that a lot of them are on fixed income and struggle to afford healthy food, so we give them this opportunity.”

Seniors participating in the market will be given vouchers, worth approximately $20-$30 each, that can be exchanged for the fresh fruits and vegetables being offered through the event. Patrick has encouraged senior residents living in Tifton to visit the market and pick up some produce as they see fit.

The Senior Farmers’ Market will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center. For more information, contact the center at (229) 556-6189.