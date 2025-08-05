SRTC nursing students honored in pinning ceremony

THOMASVILLE — On July 31, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie during which 18 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students from the SRTC-Moultrie cohort received their nursing pins.

The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students participated in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on July 29 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams.

The SRTC-Moultrie ASN graduates include:

Tifton: Ashlynn Howard, Citlaly Rangel Maldonad.

During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp. The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirmed. The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the nineteenth century, Nightingale was known as the “Lady with the Lamp,” tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way.

At the ceremony, faculty members recognized several students for exceptional achievement during their time in the nursing program. Erica Grant received the Clinical Excellence Award. This is a special award because the recipient is voted on by their classmates. This person has excellent bedside manners and great nursing skills. The student is a leader and is always willing to assist classmates whenever asked.

The Highest Exit Exam Award was given to Brittany Moore for scoring the highest on the exit exam on the first attempt. As students prepare to graduate, they are required to take an exit examination through the Assessment Technology Institute, better known as the ATI RN Comprehensive Predictor. This exam evaluates the general knowledge and critical thinking abilities of the graduate.

SRTC’s ASN faculty recognized Brittany Moore with the Nightingale Award. The Nightingale Award was established in recognition of an outstanding student who exemplifies the characteristics essential to the caring nature of nursing. The recipient is a person who always displays a positive attitude, is reflective of the college’s work ethic standards, epitomizes the carative nature of our profession, and consistently demonstrates gentleness, kindness, professionalism, and dedication.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center presented its Leadership Award to Jamilah McNish. The Leadership Award is given to a student who is well-respected and looked up to by their peers. Throughout the last year, this student has been positive in the classroom, led others by example, and demonstrated excellent clinical skills.

Additionally, five of the graduating nurses were inducted into the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. The inductees include Erica Grant, Brittany Moore, Melinda Spears, LaToya Thomas, and Haley Tidwell. The mission of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society is to recognize the academic excellence of the students in the study of Associate Degree Nursing. The society encourages the pursuit of advanced degrees in the profession of nursing, as well as continuing education, as a lifelong professional responsibility.

“The graduating class has demonstrated exceptional resilience, compassion, and clinical excellence. After working as Licensed Practical Nurses, they returned to school all while balancing their full-time jobs, family responsibilities, and rigorous coursework,” said SRTC Nursing Faculty Brady Jarvis, MSN, RN. “Their dedication and perseverance are a testament to their commitment to advancing their careers and serving their communities. I am incredibly proud of their growth, and I am confident they are well-prepared to make a meaningful impact as registered nurses.”

The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program is designed to prepare students as entry-level practitioners to provide safe, effective nursing care and promote healthy transitions for diverse clients in a variety of settings. This program develops critical thinking, integrates accumulated knowledge from nursing, the sciences and humanities, and emphasizes the values of caring, accountability, responsibility and professional ethics. The SRTC ASN program has been granted approval by the Georgia Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).