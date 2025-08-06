Kraken Pro Wrestling to host Fan Appreciation Night

Kevin Kantrell, the Kraken Pro Wrestling Cash In, Cash Out Scramble champ, will defend his title Aug. 10 at the league’s Fan Appreciation Event. (Photo courtesy Kraken Pro Wrestling)

TIFTON — With a year of success under their belt, local wrestling league Kraken Pro Wrestling is looking to thank their fans for the endless support in getting them to where they are today.

The wrestlers of Kraken will be hosting a special Fan Appreciation Night this upcoming Sunday, inviting their fans to an evening not only focused on showing them gratitude for backing the league, but giving them the power to decide the night’s main events.

The wrestling league, which saw its one-year anniversary in May, pits several dynamic fighters against one another in monthly rumbles in the ring, often with long-running storylines and narratives between the various wrestlers on the roster that play out at both their live matches and in their serialized fights on the league’s YouTube channel.

While their upcoming event will be packed with pulse-pounding matches, face-offs, and title bouts fans have come to know and love, the players and settings of these fights will be determined by members of the audience, who will be randomly selected to pick the wrestlers and events via a blind drawing.

Tag team bouts may see new matchups or iconic team-ups may wind up on opposite sides of the ring. Wrestlers will be facing off against new rivals and old enemies, and the league’s current champions — Kevin Kantrell for the Cash In, Cash Out Scramble and Trevor Aeon in Heavyweight — are set to defend their titles against unknown foes.

Sam Skaggs, owner and promoter of Kraken, felt the hectic and unpredictable nature of the event was a fitting means of thanking the league’s fans for their support in helping Kraken grow from their humble beginnings to the powerhouse name they are today.

“Within a years’ time — little bit over a years’ time — we’ve grown from 28 people to, now, we’re looking at two hundred a show,” Skaggs said.

The Fan Appreciation Night will also feature drawings for prizes throughout the evening, as well as various programs and events to allow fans to interact with and meet their favorite wrestlers.

The event will take place Aug. 10 at Chino & Letty’s Place, 102 W. Third St., beginning at 4 p.m. For more information on the wrestling league or their upcoming event, visit their Facebook or YouTube pages.