Korean War soldier returned, to be buried Published 7:39 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The remains of Army Master Sgt. Luther Grace, a soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 3 at Fishing Creek Baptist Church in Lumber City.

Wainright/Parlor Funeral Home of Hazlehurst will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

A native of Lumber City, Grace was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Nov. 30, 1950, at age 34, in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The Army issued presumptive finding of death for him on Dec. 31, 1953.

Grace was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Dec.18, 2024, after his remains were exhumed March 2021 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — also known as the Punchbowl — Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, play a key role in the process of locating family members of missing soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.

Once a soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.

For additional information about Master Sgt. Grace. go to dpaa.mil/News-

Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4063638/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-grace-l.