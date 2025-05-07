Tifton mayor receives thanks from Waycross for hurricane recovery aid Published 10:42 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Waycross expressed their gratitude to Tifton mayor Julie Smith this past Thursday for her dedication to supporting the town in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Waycross city manager Ulysses D. Rayford presented Smith with the Kennedy L. Sanders Outstanding Citizen Achievement Award May 2 for her efforts and those of the city as a whole in aiding in Waycross’s recovery effort after the devastating storm had torn through the city.

In the storm’s aftermath, the City of Tifton lent a generator to the City of Waycross, providing them a power source to keep the vital systems of the city up and running while they continued to work on restoration.

Smith received a certificate and a commemorative railroad spike from Downtown Waycross as a sign of appreciation for her and the city’s support and kindness.

Waycross mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James also provided Smith a letter thanking her for the aid, commenting on the two cities’ ability to overcome hardship through their cooperation and solidarity.