County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting of an elderly woman Published 9:07 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

TIFTON — The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident involving the shooting of an elderly county resident.

Deputies arrived at 3109 Hillcrest Circle the morning of May 6, responding to reports of a possible gunshot victim, where they found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said, and she was swiftly transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Information on the victim is being withheld, but county sheriff Gene Scarbrough has reported that the investigation will continue in partnership with the Tifton Police Department.

“Our deputies are increasing their patrols in the area,” Scarbrough said. “We are also asking for help from the community for any information they may have to bring these individuals to justice.”

More information will be provided as the investigation is updated.