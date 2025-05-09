ABAC celebrates 411 students at Spring 2025 commencement Published 1:52 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College celebrated the achievements of 411 graduates during its Spring Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, marking a momentous milestone in the lives of students, families, and the broader ABAC community.

“Commencement is always a proud moment for the entire ABAC community,” said ABAC President Dr. Tracy Brundage. “For us, each graduate represents not only their own hard work and perseverance, but also the commitment of our faculty and staff who support student success every step of the way. We are honored to send these graduates into the world prepared to lead, serve, and make a meaningful difference.”

The day’s ceremonies featured two distinguished ABAC alumni as keynote speakers. Dr. Jeremy Paradice, who recently earned his Doctor of Medicine degree, addressed graduates during the morning ceremony, offering words of encouragement drawn from his own journey.

“I stand here today with absolute certainty that you are the master of your life, and the most powerful thing you can do is take ownership of it,” said Paradice. “Work hard. Seek discomfort. Surround yourself with people who challenge you. And never let failure be the final word.”

In the afternoon, Walter Rabon, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and an ABAC alumnus, urged the Class of 2025 to embrace their future with purpose and conviction.

“Class of 2025, I look forward to seeing what all you will accomplish,” Rabon said. “Remember your why, carry your passions forward, whether it be in your personal or professional life, and stay involved. Be a leader, regardless of your position or title, and seek to make positive impacts on your community, whether through volunteerism or mentoring others around you.”

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of the David and Kim Bridges Award, which recognizes exceptional scholarship, leadership, and citizenship among bachelor’s degree graduates. This year’s recipient was Kamren Yaughn, an Agricultural Education major from Byron, Ga. Yaughn graduated Summa Cum Laude and has been on the President’s List every semester of her academic career.

Her impressive list of accomplishments includes serving as a National TeachAg Ambassador, receiving the American FFA Degree, and being awarded the Dr. Frank Flanders Post Secondary Scholarship at the Georgia FFA Convention. She also founded and led the ABAC Collegiate 4-H program, served as president of the Education Club, was active in Collegiate FFA and Baptist Collegiate Ministry, and contributed as a student instructor for the Destination Ag program. Most recently, she completed her student teaching at Mossy Creek Middle School, where she designed and implemented a unit on Natural Resources.

Jenna Williams, president of the Student Government Association, also addressed the graduates, reflecting on the transformative experience ABAC offers.

“ABAC has prepared us to be more than just graduates,” Williams said. “It prepared us to be leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and dreamers. It taught us to think critically, while also learning to work hard and serve our communities with pride. It’s given us friendships and mentors who will remain a part of our journey long after today.”

Degrees were conferred across various disciplines, with 249 students earning bachelor’s degrees, 157 receiving associate degrees, and five completing certificates.