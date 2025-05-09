Domagala signs with College of Coastal Georgia Published 10:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

TIFTON — Bri Domagala is set to graduate this month, and with her graduation and departure to the College of Coastal Georgia will go one of the Tift County High’s most accomplished athletes for the past four years.

Domagala signed Wednesday to play golf at Coastal Georgia. She starred in that sport for four years for head coach Rusty Smith, as well as in swimming for head coach Ivey Vickers.

Smith knew Domagala, even before high school.

“Bri has matured so much,” said Smith, who also thanked Spring Hill Country Club Pro Sonny Skinner for helping develop golfers at Tift County High.

Domagala was overwhelmed during her brief speech at the ceremony. ‘Thank you for coming and supporting me,” she said. “I wanna cry.”

Over Smith’s girls golf coaching career, he has had representation at the state tournament every year, be it with the Lady Devils, or with individuals. Domagala has been all four years of her career, with a performance as a freshman that included an eagle.

Domagala had the 15th best score of any golfer at the 6A state tournament in 2024. She and the Lady Devils are scheduled to compete at Kinderlou Forest May 19-20.

The Lady Devils are playing very well this season. Smith said Domagala is a big reason why.

“This year’s team bonded,” Smith said. “It starts with someone like Bri.”

He said she would have access to some of the best facilities and coaching at Coastal Georgia. The college plays on courses on both St. Simons and Jekyll islands.

Golf is not Domagala’s only sport. “She is as good a swimmer as she is golfer,” said Smith.

Domagala made state throughout her swim career, too.

This year, she was part of two relay teams placing in the state finals. With Mary Frances Dove, Kendall Sasser and Jovia Burke, Domagala took 8th place in the 200 freestyle relay. Domagala combined with Anna Lupo, Brynna Burke and Sasser for 15th in the 200 medley relay.

Relay teams featuring Domagala were 11th and 14th in 2024.