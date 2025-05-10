Tiftarea Panthers in Elite Eight after diamond sweep Published 12:25 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

PERRY — Tiftarea Academy’s Panthers exploded Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the GIAA Class 3A state baseball tournament, courtesy of a sweep at Westfield.

Strong pitching led the Panthers to 10-3 and 7-0 victories, respectively. From here, the Panthers head to No. 1 Frederica Academy.

Though incredibly Tiftarea had no extra-base hits in the series, they pounded out 23 singles and were 23-for-53 at the dish, according to official stats input into GameChanger.

Westfield scored first in the opening game, but Tiftarea exploded for nine runs over the third and fourth frames for a commanding lead. The Hornets never were closer than six runs after.

Jackson Parrish tied the game 1-1 on a squeeze by John Jackson in the third. Dawson Butler delivered a two-run single later in the inning and the Panthers were set.

Winston Lamb drove in Parrish in the fourth. With two outs, it was 5-1 on a Robert Garner sacrifice fly. They were far from done.

A passed ball plated Landon Clark. John Jackson scored without courtesy of a hit to make it 7-1 before Reed Jackson delivered another two-run single.

William Garner scored Tiftarea’s last run in the seventh.

Winston Lamb started and threw five innings, striking out four. Ridley Monk took over for the final two. Reed Jackson had three hits.

TIFTAREA 7, WESTFIELD 0

With Robert Garner pitching, a Tiftarea sweep was inevitable. The senior hurler did not give Westfield a chance, lowering his season ERA to 1.56. Over his six innings, Garner fanned eight, while surrendering only three hits and a walk. John Jackson closed the door in the seventh.

Tiftarea did all of its scoring in the first five innings. There were single runs in the first and second, then three in the fourth.

Lamb was a terror at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in. Jackson Gray scored three times — all on Lamb hits — and John Jackson provided an additional two RBIs. Gray was 3-for-3.

Clark provided the first tally on a Robert Garner base hit. Lamb picked up a two-out RBI in the second, bringing in Gray.

Gray came home on another Lamb single in the fourth. Butler and John Jackson drove in a run apiece as the score jumped to 5-0.

Monk and Gray had the other two runs, coming in the fifth.

Now 12-14 for the year, Tiftarea prepares for Frederica, which is 17-5. The Knights have not lost since April 3.